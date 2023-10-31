3 teams that could make a major quarterback move in 2024
-Could two NFC teams make a MAJOR move for a quarterback?
2. New England Patriots
I'm sorry, but if you think Mac Jones is the long-term answer in New England, respectfully, you are wrong. He's in his third season in the NFL and has shown next to nothing to prove to the franchise that he can be the long-term answer. He was very good as a rookie, but did take a huge step back in 2022.
Many have said that the 2022 season was not on Jones, as Bill Belichick shockingly put Matt Patricia, a defensive coordinator, in charge of the offense. He also called plays. It was a bizarre situation, but Jones isn't much better in 2023 with Bill O'Brien, an established offensive mind.
At some point, the Patriots have to just accept that Mac Jones is nothing more than a backup-caliber QB and move on. In response to that, the Patriots will surely make a major QB move in 2024. They are currently slated to pick 5th in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season ended today, which might just be high enough to land a very good QB prospect.
3. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears currently have the 2nd and 3rd overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They own the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick in April's draft, so Chicago is currently stocked up with an insane amount of capital. I'm not sure I trust GM Ryan Poles to do the right thing, as he just now traded a second-round pick for Montez Sweat, but regardless, if the Bears are picking with the 1st or 2nd overall picks, especially if they can get Caleb Williams, I don't see how they pass that up.
And if we're being honest, Justin Fields hasn't been that good in the NFL and there's valid concern that he is not a franchise QB. I'm not sure if Poles remains in Chicago after this year. And I think in both scenarios; if he's here or not, Chicago will not pass up the chance to draft Caleb Williams, and ultimately, I think they make that move.