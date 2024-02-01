3 teams that could steal Tee Higgins away from Bengals in 2024
Higgins has long been rumored to be on the move. Is that finally happening?
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
After an underwhelming season that saw the Jags regress almost across the board and miss the playoffs, the pressure's on to right the ship while Trevor Lawrence is still on his rookie contract. Calvin Ridley had one of the stranger 1,000 yard seasons in memory – it was basically the second-best season of his career, and it was still talked about as a letdown for some who thought he was too inconsistent. The Bears, Chiefs, and Jets have widely been considered teams that could make a run at Ridley this year, and a Higgins-for-Ridley switch is probably something the Jags would be okay with. Plus, Lawrence, Higgins, and Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne Jr. all played together at Clemson, so the familiarity factor is there.