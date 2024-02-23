3 teams that could trade up in the first round of the NFL Draft
Who wants to go after some of the elite talent in the NFL Draft?
2. Atlanta Falcons
If the Atlanta Falcons were to move up it would be one of the biggest trades of the night because of the impact they would make in the first round. Atlanta needs a quarterback. Desmond Ridder is not a franchise quarterback who can lead the Falcons back to the Super Bowl. There are three quarterbacks that are considered to be the cream of the crop in this year's draft. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are all destined to be franchise quarterbacks.
The Falcons currently hold the 8th overall pick in the draft. In order to get one of the three quarterbacks, they will need to trade into the top three which consists of the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots. Trading with the Bears would be the easiest as Chicago could continue to look to build their draft capital after trading out of the first pick last season with the Carolina Panthers. Atlanta would have to give up a haul consisting of multiple first-round picks and possibly a second-round pick as well to move into the first-overall pick to take any quarterback of their liking.
3. Buffalo Bills
Last but not least are the Buffalo Bills. The first round should be easy for Buffalo. They need a wide receiver to help take the pressure off of Stefon Diggs. The Bills hold the 28th overall pick. Obviously, they are not trading up to the top five to have a chance at taking Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. But, who else could they target and where?
There are guys like Troy Franklin from Oregon, and Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU. Franklin is a better prospect than Thomas and would fit in better at Buffalo. If the Bills were to move up to get Franklin they would most likely have to trade up to either the 20th or 21st pick which are held by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. On top of that, Buffalo would have to give up either a second-round pick or a pair of second-round picks, or even a second and third-round pick to trade up.