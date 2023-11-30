NFL Spin Zone
3 teams that should trade for Justin Fields in 2024

Justin Fields might not be in Chicago in 2024...

By Lou Scataglia

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings / David Berding/GettyImages
The Minnesota Vikings are an interesting fit...

The Minnesota Vikings were going to have a quarterback issue in 2024 even if Kirk Cousins did not tear his Achilles. Cousins is a free agent in 2024 and is aging well into his 30s. He's also not much more than a slightly above-average QB. He's not leading anyone to a Super Bowl and it's clear that the Vikings need to get younger at the position.

The Vikings have also been trying to re-tool the roster while still remaining competitive, and honestly, it's working so far. That type of roster building usually does not work, but hats of to GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah thus far. Anyway, the Vikings should thank Cousins for his services and should look in a different direction.

Being that their roster is plenty good enough to win, even with a backup QB in Josh Dobbs taking snaps, the Vikings should look to acquire someone more established than a rookie QB, and Justin Fields might make sense. I personally believe that HC Kevin O'Connell and that coaching staff is plenty competent enough to get the most out of Justin Fields, who does look the best he's looked as a passer in the NFL.

They'd also get a cost-controlled QB for a bit, which is always a bonus.

