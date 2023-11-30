3 teams that should trade for Justin Fields in 2024
Justin Fields might not be in Chicago in 2024...
The Minnesota Vikings are an interesting fit...
The Minnesota Vikings were going to have a quarterback issue in 2024 even if Kirk Cousins did not tear his Achilles. Cousins is a free agent in 2024 and is aging well into his 30s. He's also not much more than a slightly above-average QB. He's not leading anyone to a Super Bowl and it's clear that the Vikings need to get younger at the position.
The Vikings have also been trying to re-tool the roster while still remaining competitive, and honestly, it's working so far. That type of roster building usually does not work, but hats of to GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah thus far. Anyway, the Vikings should thank Cousins for his services and should look in a different direction.
Being that their roster is plenty good enough to win, even with a backup QB in Josh Dobbs taking snaps, the Vikings should look to acquire someone more established than a rookie QB, and Justin Fields might make sense. I personally believe that HC Kevin O'Connell and that coaching staff is plenty competent enough to get the most out of Justin Fields, who does look the best he's looked as a passer in the NFL.
They'd also get a cost-controlled QB for a bit, which is always a bonus.