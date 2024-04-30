3 teams who still have a ton of work to do after the 2024 NFL Draft
These three teams still have a good bit of work to do before the regular season begins.
The NFL Draft, ideally, is for teams to bring in long-term, foundational pieces to put their roster in a good spot for the present and future, but these teams still seem to have some work to do. It'll be years until we can all fairly judge the team's draft classes, but the positions taken cannot be disputed. Ideally, teams answer some long-term needs during the draft, but when teams do draft for need, they can often overdraft players.
Or, conversely, teams just are not able to address a certain position of need during a given NFL Draft. It's not an easy time for teams, and these three clubs still have a good bit of work to do before the 2024 NFL Season begins.
1. New England Patriots
Eh. It's hard to like the New England Patriots draft class besides Drake Maye. They overdrafted WR Ja'Lynn Polk and OT Caedan Wallace, and stil have some huge questions marks. Wallace isn't likely going to be their solution at left tackle, and how the heck did the team pick Polk over Adonai Mitchell?
On paper, the Patriots roster is still quite poor, and with no long-term solution at left tackle especially, New England needs to figure out that situation before the regular season begins.