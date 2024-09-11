3 teams whose seasons are already over after Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
We're just one week into the 2024 NFL Season, but it's abundantly clear that these three teams are not going anywhere after their performances in Week 1. Pack it in if you're a fan of these three teams. Sorry, not sorry. Building a winning NFL team is clearly extremely difficult, and some teams just cannot do it.
Even though Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season is over, and even though we still have 16 more games to go, these three teams are toast and should look toward the future. Let's cover three teams
New York Giants
I mean what are we doing here? This is embarrassing, period. The New York Giants front office truly should be ashamed of themselves for the product they've built and put on the field. Daniel Jones may truly be one of the worst starting QBs in NFL history, and the rest of the roster, outside of about five other players, is horrific.
This season is over, and a huge reset is needed in the front office. Head coach Brian Daboll is good at his job, but I just do not think this roster gets enough credit for being as bad as it truly is. General Manager Joe Schoen has built the worst roster in the NFL by far and it's going to somehow get worse for the G-Men before they get better.
I could seriously see them cleaning house in the front office before making any changes with this coaching staff, as I don't think any staff would win with this roster.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young might not be an NFL quarterback He was bad in Week 1 versus the New Orleans Saints and it just does not look good for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. They brought in a new head coach and General Manager, and early returns are not great. I guess on the bright side, they could be in line for the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would surely go to the QB position.
Many people had said that the 2023 season was not Young's fault, and they are right to an extent, but his week one performance and the Panthers Week 1 performance as a whole is probably going to tell us how they'll finish out the rest of the way. It's not going to be a pretty year for the Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders
Puzzling coaching decisions and bad QB play is what will end up being the Las Vegas Raiders undoing in the 2024 NFL Season. Anyone could have told you that the duo of Gardner Minshew and Antonio Pierce was and is not a sustainable duo in the NFL. They got blow out by the upstart Los Angeles Chargers and are going to continue getting blown out until the QB situation changes or a legitimate head coach is brought in.
It's onto 2025 for the Las Vegas Raiders. There is no saving this season.