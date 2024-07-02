3 teams with everything to lose heading into the 2024 NFL Season
There are a few teams across the NFL that are truly in a do-or-die situation for 2024. Let's cover those three teams here. Other teams might be in the complete opposite situation and simply have nothing to lose in the 2024 NFL Season. However, there are three abundantly obvious teams that are all-in to the highest degree for the upcoming year.
And this isn't always a good thing. While each team could end up being quite good, there is a ton of change that could be on the horizon, which only ups the stakes for 2024. Let's look at the three teams that have everything to lose heading into the 2024 NFL Season.
3 teams with everything to lose heading into the 2024 NFL Season
New York Jets
This is extremely obvious, as Aaron Rodgers turns 41 at the end of the 2024 NFL Season and is also coming off of a torn Achilles, which is one of the more devastating injuries a player can suffer, especially an old one. With Rodgers also making headlines away from the football field, you have to wonder if his heart is fully in on his job as quarterback of the New York Jets.
Maybe Aaron Rodgers simply doesn't want to play in the NFL after this year? He did previously flirt with and seriously consider retirement. It's actually surprising that GM Joe Douglas is not making more moves as we speak, because even a playoff berth buys the front office more time.
The Jets have everything riding on Aaron Rodgers for 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are in it every year that Howie Roseman is the GM. You can tell that losing makes Roseman sick to his stomach, perhaps more than any other executive in all of pro sports. The Eagles collapsed down the stretch and limped into the postseason at 11-6, just one year removed from making the Super Bowl.
With some long-term questions about their head coach, and Jalen Hurts not exactly playing well outside of one season, at some point, something has to give in Philly? Will Sirianni survive beyond this year? Is Jalen Hurts just not as good as we think? Is it something else.
This is going to be a huge season for the E-A-G-L-E-S in 2024.
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy needs a contract extension next offseason. George Kittle is getting old. Trent Williams is getting old. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk's statuses beyond 2024 are in doubt, and, the cherry on top is that they are projected to be about $38 million OVER the cap in 2025, according to Over The Cap.
The 49ers are absolutely in a do-or-die situation heading into 2024. This team has made two Super Bowls over the last five seasons and have come short in each one. They have the roster talent and coaching to get there, and have had the luxury of Brock Purdy being on an extremely cheap rookie deal.
The Niners might be faced with an insane financial situation next offseason, and it's just hard to see how GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan will navigate it without losing a ton of talent.