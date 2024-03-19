3 trades the Cowboys must make to go all-in for 2024 season
Has anyone told the Dallas Cowboys that free agency has started?
2. Cowboys should trade for Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet
With Tony Pollard leaving in free agency and the Cowboys not having a strong RB room, they should see if the Seattle Seahawks would be willing to part ways with Zach Charbonnet, who rushed or 462 yards on 108 carries in 2023 during his rookie year.
The Seahawks OL wasn't great last year, so it's reasonable to think that the 6'1", 214lb Charbonnet could enjoy stronger success playing primarily indoors and behind a Cowboys OL that could still get much better this offseason. The Seahawks RB1 is currently Kenneth Walker, so I don't think this team, who does need to rebuild a bit, would shy away from parting with their RB2 for a draft pick.
3. Cowboys need to trade for WR Courtland Sutton
Why not swing a trade for another Denver Broncos offensive player? The Broncos brought back WR Tim Patrick on a re-worked deal, and Courtland Sutton is not only entering the last year of his deal, but also is coming off a season where he caught 10 TD passes and was the best red-zone threat in the NFL.
As I previously mentioned, the Broncos are in a bit of a rebuild and could use the extra draft capital. Beyond CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert as their other two starters at WR. It's certainly a unit that could use another body, which is where Sutton comes into play.
Adding Sutton to this room would be icing on the cake, as Lamb was excellent in 2023 and Cooks is still a quality pass-catcher. Sutton would be a nice WR2 for the team and could easily take some pressure of of Lamb, and could even leave Cooks in more advantageous positions in the passing game.