3 wide receiver pickups that could save NFL QBs from dreaded bust status
If you want your quarterback to avoid the dreaded "bust" label in the NFL, you've got to make sure he's got weapons around him to succeed. Having a top-flight receiver can turn around a quarterback's career trajectory in some cases, and in extreme situations, may even turn around the fortunes of an entire NFL franchise.
Which NFL quarterbacks on the cusp of "bust" status were blessed with gifts from the football gods this offseason? Which wide receiver additions around the league could help these signal-callers change course?
1. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns got Amari Cooper's contract situation taken care of for this season and they also added another weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is undoubtedly on the cusp of being labeled a "bust" of an acquisition for the Browns. The only reason why people aren't talking more about Watson already being a bust is because the Browns have had some decent team success, including winning 11 games last year.
This year is a make-or-break season for Watson, and the team obviously understands that. They've not only invested heavily in Watson, but in the playmakers they've surrounded him with. The most notable recent addition is former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos this offseason.
The Browns "bought low" on Jeudy in a trade with Denver before signing him to a pretty hefty contract extension. Jeudy can get open with relative ease but struggled in his time in Denver with dropped passes. He could be a massive pickup for Cleveland and Watson this season.
2. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are hoping a number of factors can turn things around for 2023 1st overall pick Bryce Young, including the hiring of head coach and QB whisperer Dave Canales. But beyond anything else, it could be the chemistry Young develops with Panthers 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette that ends up making the biggest difference of all.
Yes, the Panthers also added Diontae Johnson this offseason in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they are expected to feature him in the offense, but what Legette can do at the position is really special.
Stylistically, it looks like Legette can win in a lot of similar ways to DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks. And he could have a similar early impact.
3. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
If you've been watching the offseason version of HBO's Hard Knocks series, you can see that the New York Giants entertained the idea of and even wanted to trade up for a quarterback. With that said, they also noted they were content with Daniel Jones and getting him additional help at receiver.
The Giants felt as though they lacked a true #1 option in the passing game and that was definitely true. Getting Daniel Jones a playmaker like Malik Nabers might be exactly what salvages his starting job going forward.
Jones has obviously already been paid a lot of money by the Giants, but you'd have a hard time convincing me he's not on the cusp of bust status. If Jones can't prove himself to be a worthy franchise QB with a player like Nabers to throw to, it's going to be the end of the line for him.