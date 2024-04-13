3 worst kept secrets approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
These could not be more obvious, right?
2. New England Patriots surely taking a top prospect on offense in the first round
Yeah, I don't see how this doesn't happen. The New England Patriots have been mocked a quarterback with their third overall pick for months now, but they could go in a different direction. With no indication that they plan on trading out, they'll have two of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or JJ McCarthy available to them with the third overall pick.
And Marvin Harrison Jr will likely be there with that pick as well. Sure, New England can trade down, but their three most urgent needs are quarterback, left tackle, and wide receiver. It's hard to envision them coming away with a different position in the first round.
3. Tennessee Titans likely drafting a tackle
The Tennessee Titans have invested a ton of financial resources this offseason into their offense, notably signing Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, and Lloyd Cushenberry. They also cut Andre Dillard, so their vacancy at left tackle is clear. To me, it's no secret that Titans GM Ran Carthon is likely eyeing a top tackle with his first round pick.
Now where that picks takes place is up for debate. Tennessee might be able to trade down and still land a top tackle, but with their seventh overall pick, they could also just stay put and very likely get one of Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu, two franchise-caliber tackles that could really be the finishing touches on the offense.
Would a stud LT draft pick be enough for Will Levis to make the leap?