4 best landing spots for Derrick Henry to become a king again
If one of these four teams signed him, the king would reign supreme, once more.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Dallas Cowboys
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys finished 14th in the NFL in rushing, but it wasn't pretty. Tony Pollard, while riding the franchise tag, didn't exactly do what he needed in order to earn a long-term deal. Pollard finished the season barely reaching the 1,000-yard mark and averaging only 4.0 yards per carry, which isn't top-tier and also isn't horrible.
Still, the Cowboys probably wished they could have leaned on the run game more often than they did last season. Putting it all on the shoulders of Dak Prescott, or any quarterback in this league, for that matter, is not always going to get you wins. And, down the stretch of the season, Pollard failed to make his mark.
Over the last five games of the season, Pollard averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and 53.6 yards per game on the ground.
Signing Henry would not only give them a sure fire workhorse, but it would also be a total Jerry Jones move. Jones loves himself some attention, and making a headline like this would be yet another way for the spotlight to assuredly rest on The Star.