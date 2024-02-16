4 free agent destinations for Saquon Barkley in 2024 NFL Season
It doesn't feel likely that the New York Giants will re-sign Saquon Barkley. Where will be sign in 2024?
The pending free agent running back should have quite a few potential suitors in 2024. Which team makes the most sense for one of the top rushers in the league? Saquon Barkley is an interesting case. When he's healthy and on the field, there might not be a better pure running back in the NFL.
However, Barkley has struggled with injuries from time to time and does play RB, which is a position that isn't quite as valuable as it once was. Barkley turned 27 years old earlier this month, so he should still be within his prime years. The two-time Pro Bowler is probably hoping to cash in to some degree this offseason, and there could be several suitors for him in 2024.
4 free agent destinations for Saquon Barkley in 2024 NFL Season
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best and most electric offenses in the NFL. Their rushing attack is typically always elite, and that is largely due to Lamar Jackson, the best rushing QB in the history of the NFL. Jackson has handed the ball off to numerous RBs in the Ravens offense through the years, but no one has really stuck in the lineup and has been consistent. Barkley could end up being that guy for Baltimore.
Barkley has had four seasons with at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage and has 35 rushing touchdowns in 74 regular season games, so he scores a TD on the ground almost every other game. Barkley could be a huge missing link the Ravens can add to their offense in 2024.