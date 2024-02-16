4 free agent destinations for Saquon Barkley in 2024 NFL Season
It doesn't feel likely that the New York Giants will re-sign Saquon Barkley. Where will be sign in 2024?
2. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans rushed for just 1,647 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Their rushing attack was incredibly weak and a non-factor for the most part. With H-Town not having to pay stud QB CJ Stroud for another couple of years, and them being flush with cap space in 2024, it would make sense for them to dive heavy into the free agency pool while they can.
Maximizing their chances with CJ Stroud still on his rookie deal is the plan that Houston should implement in 2024 and in future offseasons. Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce were simply not a viable rushing tandem for them in 2023. Adding Barkley to that room, who also brings receiving ability, would take this Texans' offense to another level.
And I do think Barkley might be able to have better injury luck overall playing in a climate-controlled environment in Houston. The Texans are in the AFC South, and both they and the Indianapolis Colts have a roof over their stadium. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars obviously play in warmer climates too, so I think for the sake of breaking his injury habits, signing with a good-weather division is also a viable factor.