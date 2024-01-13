4 moves Jerod Mayo must make to ensure Patriots get back to winning ways
Jerod Mayo is stepping into the big shoes in New England isn't just a fresh start; it's a revival mission. Since Tom Brady's departure, the Patriots have been like a ship lost at sea, struggling to find their direction. The once feared dynasty now grapples with the daunting task of filling a Brady-sized void, a challenge that's left fans yearning for the glory days. Enter Mayo, the 37-year old man tasked with steering the ship back to its winning course.
If there is one takeaway from the Houston Texans is that a bad team can turn around quickly with the right guy at the helm, and the Patriots can easily follow suit. With a blend of youth and a deep understanding of the Patriot way, he's poised to reignite the spark in Foxborough. Here's how Jerod Mayo can catapult the Patriots from the shadows of their recent disappointments to the spotlight of victory once again.
4. Hire a quarterback whisperer as the offensive coordinator
Hiring the right offensive coordinator is key for a team with an anemic offense. Jerod Mayo would need to hire a GM to help him with his staff. Sure, they could opt to keep Bill O'Brien, but with the Alabama job opening and the Patriots looking to start over, cleaning house is the best option. Kraft, Mayo, and the new GM should look to build a staff that could help Mayo and their new quarterback find success on offense. There are a ton of guys who would be fantastic fits for Mayo and the Patriots.
One name you'll see everywhere is Eric Bieniemy, the former Chiefs offensive coordinator, who left the Super Bowl-winning franchise for the Commanders. While the Commanders' offense wasn't what many expected, the team was among the best in red zone scoring. At times he had Sam Howell looking like a legit starter in the NFL.
Another smart option would be Kellen Moore, the former Cowboys and Chargers OC, who could help develop a quarterback. He's shown over the years how amazing he is. Byron Leftwich, another former QB, was a guy who had head coaching aspirations, a former OC who worked alongside Tom Brady to help Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl.
Perhaps he wants someone with some head coaching experience; Jim Caldwell serves as a Special Adviser to the Carolina Panthers. He could be a fantastic addition to Mayo's staff. Jerrod Johnson, the Texans' quarterback coach, should be on the shortlist along with Ken Dorsey. So should Eagles offensive assistant and former CFL quarterback, Marcus Brady.