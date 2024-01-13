4 moves Jerod Mayo must make to ensure Patriots get back to winning ways
3. Add a Dynamic Weapon at WR
One of the biggest issues with the New England Patriots was their lack of wide receiver depth. If we're being honest, they had very little in terms of production. That has to change if Mayo wants to succeed sooner rather than later. More importantly, they'll need a guy to grow with their quarterback.
Kendrick Bourne, their best wideout is a free agent. DeVante Parker (30) is a boundary wideout with three touchdowns over two seasons. Tyquan Thornton is a young wide receiver with elite speed that hasn't developed into anything special, but it doesn't mean he can't.
Still, the Pats have the opportunity to build their wide receiver room through the draft. If they trade for Justin Fields, taking the 6'4", 205-pound Marvin Harrison Jr. is a no-brainer. He's a can't-miss prospect in a league where wideouts of his caliber can become instant stars. If not, they can wait until the second round to take a quarterback.
Maryland's Kaden Prather, a tall 6'4", 212-pound pass catcher who can play outside, is one option. The matchup nightmare that is the 6'7", 225-pound Johnny Wilson is another option, who can prove to be a fantastic weapon for a young quarterback. Pairing a young wideout with a free agent like Gabe Davis, Michael Pittman Jr., or Darnell Mooney could give them the depth they need.