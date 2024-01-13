4 moves Jerod Mayo must make to ensure Patriots get back to winning ways
2. Improve the backfield
No matter what, the Patriots must improve their running game. They'll likely go into the 2024 season with a rookie quarterback, so having a great running game is a necessity. No matter what, Mayo and the Pats must make sure they have a backfield that's a bit more dynamic. Ezekiel Elliot was a solid addition, but he'll be 29 and set for free agency.
Hitting the free agent market for a running back makes sense for the Pats. Rhamondre Stevenson will be back, ready to carry the load as a guy and prove he is worthy of a contract extension.
However, adding someone who could take the running game to the next level could help. The offense should play ball control while their defense does the heavy lifting. Someone like Josh Jacobs adds high-ceiling value as a guy with the dynamic ability to change the scope of an offense.
Jacobs would be worth whatever his asking price is. Another option would be Saquon Barkley, the 26-year-old is a multi-dimensional back who has some injury history. However, the Pats can help him stay healthy by not relying on him as much. He wouldn't have to get banged up as much with Stevenson on the roster and should give the Patriots two 1,000-yard rushers.