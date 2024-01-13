4 moves Jerod Mayo must make to ensure Patriots get back to winning ways
1. Building around a young quarterback
This may seem obvious, but it has to be said. We've seen how the perfect pairing of a head coach and quarterback can lead to surprising success. There are two realistic options for Jerod Mayo to achieve immediate success in his first year as a head coach. With the No. 3 overall pick, the Patriots can simply draft Drake Maye, the 6'4", 220-pound signal caller from North Carolina. He's the ideal quarterback for a team desperate for a dynamic leader of the offense.
Maye is a powerful runner who can make plays with his legs, especially in the red zone. They could use him in power running schemes and move the pocket. But he's more than a runner; Maye has fantastic arm talent, second to none in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Caleb Williams. He can come in and make plays right away, especially if the Patriots manage to snag one of the talented wideouts in round two of the draft. If Maye isn't available, LSU QB Jaylen Daniels, a faster quarterback with the same rocket arm, will be there.
Option No. 2 involves trading a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields. Fields would bring a veteran presence who has shown flashes of brilliance. If he were in the 2024 Draft, he'd be No. 2 behind Caleb Williams. He's a dynamic runner with a big arm who has already proven he plays best in December. With the No. 3 pick, the Patriots could add Marvin Harrison Jr. to pair him with Fields and build around the duo.