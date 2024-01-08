4 NFL playoff teams that could win 1st Super Bowl in franchise history
Which teams could win their first Super Bowl in 2024?
The 2024 NFL playoffs are set to get underway with fantastic matchups in both conferences, and one of the most intriguing aspects of the playoffs each year is the possibility of a team winning the Super Bowl for the very first time in franchise history.
This year in the playoffs, there are four such teams among the 14 that qualified for postseason play. On top of the number of teams with a chance to win their first-ever Super Bowl, there are a number of the most successful teams in NFL history back in the dance this year with a chance to add to their legacy. Teams like the 49ers, Cowboys, Steelers, Chiefs, and Packers are looking to add to already impressive trophy cases.
Which teams are going to try and spoil that by winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history this year?
1. Houston Texans
This year's Houston Texans team has been a lot of fun, thanks to the coaching of DeMeco Ryans and the emergence of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, undoubtedly soon to be named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Behind Ryans and Stroud, the Texans have taken a massive leap forward in the 2023 season and they went from worst to first in the AFC South, just like the Jacksonville Jaguars did in 2022. The Texans will play host in the Wild Card round to another team on this list -- the Cleveland Browns -- and you can bet that place is going to be absolutely rocking.
This Texans team has been through a lot in recent years. So many off-field issues and uncertainty, especially surrounding former franchise QB Deshaun Watson. It looked like Watson was going to be the one to lead the Texans to the promised land, but that train went completely off the rails. The Texans used the haul they received in the Watson trade with Cleveland to build the core that will take the field against the Browns this coming weekend, and you can't help but feel like they've got a good shot at winning that playoff game.
Can they win the first Super Bowl in franchise history, though? Crazy stuff can happen in the playoffs, but I don't know if Houston can run the table with the gauntlet in front of them.