4 NFL playoff teams that could win 1st Super Bowl in franchise history
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns in 2023 are like that one pair of sunglasses you can't believe you still have in your collection. It's not your most expensive pair, but it's a good one, and for whatever reason, they're the only sunglasses that have endured despite the fact that you've bought other -- more expensive -- pairs in recent years.
Okay, maybe that's not the best analogy. The point is, the Browns cycled through quarterback after quarterback this season. They lost their best player on offense -- Nick Chubb -- very early in the season. They lost starting tackle Jack Conklin. They've endured so many injuries on both sides of the ball, and somehow got better after adding veteran journeyman Joe Flacco.
Wait. Joe Flacco?
That's right. The guy who once won a Super Bowl as a member of the Baltimore Ravens now has the chance to help one of his old division rivals win its first Super Bowl in 2024. The resurgence of Flacco has been nothing short of miraculous, but it's the Cleveland defense that could really get this team over the top.
The Browns have already proven throughout the course of this season that they can beat the NFL's best teams. They've got wins over both the Ravens and 49ers. Cleveland fans should be excited about this team's potential if Joe Flacco can stay on his heater.