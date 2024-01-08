4 NFL playoff teams that could win 1st Super Bowl in franchise history
Which teams could win their first Super Bowl in 2024?
4. Buffalo Bills
I don't think anyone is going to want to play the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.
This team is on fire. Although the Bills were one of the weirdest teams to try and figure out for the first 13 weeks of the season, this team hasn't lost a game since a brutal ending at home against the Denver Broncos to send them to 6-6.
They've showed some incredible resilience since that time, beating some really good teams and earning their way not only to the AFC East title, but all the way up to the 2nd seed in the conference. How is that even possible for a team that was 6-6?
The Bills made it happen by winning games. This team was the 11th overall seed a month ago. It looked like they were bordering on being eliminated from contention week after week.
When it comes to the postseason, the Buffalo Bills are a franchise with a history of absolute heartbreak. Nobody needs to rehash what this fan base has been through over the decades, but even in recent years, they have experienced some brutal endings to the season. This year, it looks like the Bills have really flipped the proverbial switch.
I think you can pencil this team in for the Conference Championship round, and they may be the "team of destiny" in the AFC this season.