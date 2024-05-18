4 NFL teams that will miss the playoffs in 2024 after making it in 2023
4. Miami Dolphins
Again -- playoff spots in the AFC are going to be really hard to come by this year. The AFC East is a muddy mess right now in terms of knowing exactly what's going to go down this year, and it could be really difficult to project multiple teams from that division to make it to the postseason in 2024.
The Buffalo Bills won that division last year, but they lost a ton of players on both sides of the ball this offseason.
The New York Jets are getting Aaron Rodgers back, but how long is he going to be able to stay healthy?
The Patriots don't project as much of a factor this year, but I can't help but wonder if there will be just one team making it from the AFC East this year with the potential of two or three teams coming from the AFC North, two or three coming from the AFC South, and the AFC West giving possibly two or three as well.
The Dolphins won 11 games last season, but they could struggle defensively this year with some major losses on that side of the ball. Vic Fangio bolted for the Philadelphia Eagles. Christian Wilkins bolted for the Las Vegas Raiders. Andrew Van Ginkel is with the Dolphins. The Dolphins cut Xavien Howard. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are coming off of season-ending injuries.
It's not out of the question that this team could dip to nine wins and miss the playoffs in 2024.