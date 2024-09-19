4 players under immense pressure heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season
Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)
OK, what are we doing here? The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst offenses in football through two games, but are 2-0 thanks to their defense. I have no idea why people are gassing up Justin Fields like he's finally arrived, but it's just odd. Through two games, Fields has thrown just 273 yards and one touchdown.
Pittsburgh has found the end zone on offense just once and are averaging 15.5 points per game. The fourth-year QB is averaging just 136.5 yard per game and does already have two fumbles. The way the offense is playing is simply not sustainable, and it's going to catch up to the Steelers at some point. Their first two opponents were the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and the Denver Broncos in Week 2, so they haven't exactly played great teams.
They face their first true test of the season when they play the Los Angeles Chargers, who are a more genuine and serious 2-0 team. If the Steelers lose in Steelers fashion and drop to 2-1, they may be able to turn to Russell Wilson, who seems to be nearly back from a calf injury. Wilson is not good either, but he's a better passer than Justin Fields and had 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions for the Denver Broncos in 2023.
I have no idea why there are still Justin Fields believers out there. He's proving exactly why he's a backup-caliber QB. The only way Pittsburgh is able to win with Fields is them limiting what he does as a passer. He's not thrown an interception, but he's had just 43 attempts and is averaging less than 10 yards per completion.
It's a dink-and-dunk offense that isn't putting up enough points. The Steelers will probably end up making a QB change at some point within the next few weeks, and if the offense isn't performing up to what they need in Week 3 against the LA Chargers, Fields could get yanked for Wilson.