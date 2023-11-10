49ers vs Jaguars: How To Watch, Odds, Prediction, Injury Report, And More
It is the halfway point of the NFL season, and each week's action just keeps getting better. Here is the key information and prediction for the match-up between the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers.
Date And Start Time: Sunday, November 12, 1p.m E.T / 10 a.m PST
Weather, per The Weather Channel: Expected 70 degrees Fahrenheit, NNE 14 mph, overcast, slight chance of rain.
How to watch: Fox Sports, NFL+, NFL+ International, Fubo TV
Odds, per Draft Kings Sportsbook
Team Line
Odds
49ers -3
-110
Jaguars +3
-110
Total Points Line
Odds
Over 45
-110
Under 45
-110
Stadium And Location: TIIA Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Injury Report: The injury report doesn't have much of an effect on this game, as their is no high contributors out for this match. A huge boost for the 49ers is the news that Debbo Samuel is highly likely his return to the field for the first time since week six, after suffering a shoulder injury, Per Fox Sports.
49ers
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Jacksonville off the back of a bye week. Usually, a bye week would be relaxing; however, the Niners lost three straight games before entering their week off. The pressure on them is certainly not as high as on other teams, however, their intimidation factor is beginning to become weak.
Brock Purdy's first regular season loss came at the hands of the Browns in week six, and since then they've been beaten by the Vikings and Bengals. The loss of Debbo Samuel led to a decrease in pass completion percentages, which meant the run game needed to be utilized more than usual. This was not the case, as Christian McCaffrey averaged just 13.5 carries over the two games that Samuel was completely absent in. McCaffrey averaged twenty carries per game over the course of his five performances with Samuel in the line-up this season. He hasn't seemed fully healthy, which has implemented a dint in the Niners' offense.
San Francisco are top ten in both rushing and passing offenses this season and they're also fifth in rushing defense. Their unbelievable strengths on both sides of the ball led them to success in the first five weeks, however, they've been winless since, due to a lack of offense. An exact amount of seventeen points has been scored every single one of their last three matches. This is unlike the NIners, and they must progress back to their usual strong offensive selves if they wish to have a good shot at the Lombardi Trophy.
Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Sunday's game against the 49ers with a solid 6-2 record. They're currently on a five-game win streak and have a two-game lead in the AFC South. A back-two-back division title looks prominent for the Jaguars, as the Colts, Texans and Titans all seem too inconsistent to catch them.
Trevor Lawrence has averaged very similar passing yards this season compared to last. Lawrence has produced a lot of positive offensive production, along with Jacksonville's rushing offense. Travis Etienne has been at the front and center of the Jaguars running game, as he is on track for three hundred carries this season. Jacksonville's top-four rushing defense has been a major factor in minimizing the points conceded. Especially in games against dominant teams like the Falcons, when they allowed only seven points.
Jacksonville is likely to utilize the passing game more this weekend, as their opponents are 19th in the passing yards conceded category. Lawrence should be slinging the ball all day, which could mean a lot regarding the result of this game. The slight chance of rain may impact how much he throws the ball, which means the weather may become a factor as well.
Prediction
There is not much doubt that the Jaguars hosting the 49ers is the game of the week and a must-watch affair. A winner is tough to predict in highly competitive games like these. I see a shootout between the two quarterbacks occurring, as both have solid passing offenses and poor pass defenses. I don't expect much of the game to be played on the ground, and the result will depend on which quarterback is the better performer. The addition of Deebo Samuel is huge and I believe that the Niners get back to their winning ways, as Brock Purdy will have a monster game, and the Niners will limit Travis Etienne. I predict the 49ers to win this game 31-24. This score line would cover the Niners' spread and result in the total finishing over the set line.