5 49ers players who won't be back in 2024
Which 49ers players won't be back after Super Bowl LVIII?
The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best rosters in the entire NFL, but general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan will have some work to do after Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers won't be losing a ton of big-name players on both sides of the ball, but they have some tough decisions looming.
Even with starting QB Brock Purdy ranking 58th in the NFL among quarterbacks in overall salary cap hit and a base salary under $1 million, the 49ers don't have a ton of cap space going into 2024.
In order to continue to build this roster, the 49ers are going to need to move some money around on existing contracts and also continue hitting in the NFL Draft. Which players could be on their way out this offseason?
1. Randy Gregory, EDGE
Randy Gregory could find he's got a pretty slim market in 2024 NFL free agency after the way things ended between he and the Denver Broncos. Gregory was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who managed to get a whopping 12 games out of him despite Gregory only playing 12 or more games just three other times in his NFL career.
The former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick was a total failure as a free agent signing for the Denver Broncos, but he managed 8 QB hits and 2.5 sacks as a rotational player with the 49ers. I don't think he's going to be back with San Francisco unless it's on a veteran minimum type of deal.
Dan Quinn might want him out in Washington for more than that.