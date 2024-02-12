5 49ers players who won't be back in 2024
Which 49ers players won't be back after Super Bowl LVIII?
2. Chase Young, EDGE
The 49ers could end up losing the former 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft this offseason.
Thankfully for them, it won't be Nick Bosa...
Chase Young was a really fun midseason acquisition by the 49ers and obviously is a big-time talent. The Washington Commanders dumped him at the deadline, but Young had a really good overall season in 2024. He finished with a career-high 15 QB hits and tied his career best of 7.5 sacks. His 25 QB pressures were also the most of his NFL career so far.
Although injuries and medical examinations will be crucial, Young should easily price himself out of range for the 49ers this offseason.
3. Javon Kinlaw, DL
Another former first-round pick who has struggled to stay healthy, Javon Kinlaw is a talented big man who could be a really nice pickup for someone in 2024. At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, Kinlaw can play all over the defensive line and give you someone who makes plays as a pass rusher.
He had a career-high 6 QB hits this past season to go along with 3.5 sacks, but it's clear he hasn't reached the potential the 49ers saw in him. Remember, the 49ers traded away DeForest Buckner and replaced him with Kinlaw. That hasn't turned out the way they planned. It might be time to move on and let Kinlaw find a change of scenery in 2024.