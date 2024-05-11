5 best moves of 2024 NFL Offseason: Diggs trade and Caleb Williams top the list
The 2024 NFL Offseason has brought a ton of change for many teams, and a few moves stick out as being the very best. Every single year, teams hit a home-run in the offseason and build for the present or future, while some teams end up having quite poor offseasons. The status of those offseason won't be known for a while, but for example, I think we can all agree that the Houston Texans 2023 offseason was one for the ages.
But the Denver Broncos 2022 offseason in trading for Russell Wilson and hiring Nathaniel Hackett was a historically bad one. Among all of the moves that have been made in the 2024 NFL Offseason, which five are the best?
5. Denver Broncos drafting QB Bo Nix
Laugh all you want; the Denver Broncos got their guy and the guy who can run Sean Payton's offense the way Payton wants it run. Why are so many people trashing this selection? I personally don't get it. Nix comes into the NFL with a ton of collegiate experience. He had to learn several new offenses during his time at Auburn and Oregon and plays best when he's in rhythm and on time, which is what Payton covets.
Nix's mobilty an off-schedule ability are quite underrated and a nice sprinkle into his game. For the Denver Broncos, they finally get what they were looking for; a potential cost-controlled, long-term, franchise QB.
4. New York Jets investing heavily into offensive line
Jets GM Joe Douglas is very good at what he does, even if he did whiff on the Zach Wilson draft pick back in 2021. The Jets OL was just downright painful to watch during 2023, and Douglas got to work quickly in the offseason, signing LT Tyron Smith, trading for RT Morgan Moses, and signing OG John Simpson.
He continued to add to his OL in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking Olu Fashanu in the first round. With Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker returning, the Jets may actually end up with one of the best OL units in the NFL, and that is exactly what Aaron Rodgers will need at this point in his career.