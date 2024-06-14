5 best remaining free agency fits ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
With NFL training camps set to open in July, teams are looking to plug remaining holes, which is good news for veterans that are on the outside looking in. There is still plenty of talent that is waiting on the sidelines for the right team to call with the right offer.
We will take a look at Ryan Tannehill, Justin Simmons, Stephon Gilmore, Calais Campbell and Hunter Renfrow. We will look at what they have to offer and how they can bring a veteran presence to any locker room and contribute either as a quality backup or starter.
These players will not come cheap, but at this point of the season, holes must be filled. Some free agents will take NFL veteran minimum contracts, but I do not anticipate any of these four to come in on the discount plan with the exception of Campbell, who is aging gracefully to say the least.
Ryan Tannehill should return to the Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have two veteran quarterbacks on the roster that aren't worth a plugged nickel. Mike White and Skyler Thompson have shown that they do not have the ability to carry the team in the event of an injury to Tua Tagovailoa.
Thompson never saw the field last season and White threw as many touchdowns to the other team as he did to his own receivers. For White, who was with the Jets before the Dolphins, has thrown more picks than touchdowns during his career and despite being a nice guy, and a good teammate, he does not belong on this team.
Should Miami be in a position where they have to rely on a quarterback to win a game for them, or carry them into the season in the event of a holdout, I would not feel comfortable with White leading their high-octane offense.
Ryan Tannehill is familiar with the South Florida area and can acclimate to the hot weather quickly since he was a first-round draft choice of the Dolphins in 2012. Incidentally, Tannehill remains the only quarterback from that first round that produced several high quarterback selections, that is still active in the league.