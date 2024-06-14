5 best remaining free agency fits ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills could improve their retooled secondary by signing Justin Simmons
Buffalo's starting safeties from 2023 are now playing somewhere else. The Bills are starting a new in their defensive backfield and have to replace Micah Hyde and Justin Poyer who combined for 202 starts over seven seasons. The Bills have had one of the better secondaries in the AFC and that is why they won so many division titles and advanced in the playoffs.
However, with their experienced safeties gone, they should bring in a player like Justin Simmons, who is coming off of a Pro Bowl season with Denver where he was also selected as a four-time second-team All-Pro.
The Bills have signed Mike Edwards from Kansas City and drafted Utah defensive back Cole Bishop in the second round and they are adequate replacements, but they are not Simmons. Simmons comes with his own skill set of playing well in coverage and also bringing the safety blitz. Justin Simmons might be a temporary stopgap, but a one-year deal is better than no deal. He could warm the position up for Bishop while he gets used to the speed and intricacies of the NFL. Simmons would definitely be a good guy for Bishop to learn from.
The Bills are reportedly very high on Bishop, but making him a starter from the jump might be asking too much of him and placing too much responsibility on a young player.
It should also be noted that no one has intercepted Patrick Mahomes more than Justin Simmons in his career. If the Bills are looking to get past the Chiefs, signing his main nemesis could be a good move come playoff time, should they meet once again in January. Simmons also has 30 interceptions since 2016.