5 best remaining free agency fits ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
Stephon Gilmore still has plenty of gas left in the tank, despite the Cowboys letting him walk
Stephon Gilmore will be 34 during the early stages of the 2024 season, but that does not mean that he is too old to play with the younger guys. He started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season and they are making a big mistake not bringing him back as their secondary is in a state of flux right now.
However, it appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs would be a good landing spot for Gilmore as they deal with the loss of L'Jarius Sneed. Stephon Gilmore would add stability to a secondary that has a lot of youth in Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams, who are currently positioned to replace Sneed.,
It also does not hurt that Gilmore gained experience excelling in bad-weather games during his time with New England and Buffalo. Playing in Kansas City in the latter part of the season and the playoffs is no joke. The weather can be atrocious and Gilmore is more than adequate to handle it. The Chiefs need a starting cornerback and Gilmore needs a job. If Dallas does not bring him back, which I would not rule out, Kansas City makes a lot of sense for this former star.