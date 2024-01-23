5 Buffalo Bills players who definitely won't be back in 2024
2. Mitch Morse, C
Mitch Morse is a very quality center, but might have played his last game with the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted in 2015 by the Kansas City Chiefs but has been with the Buffalo Bills since 2019. Morse turns 32 in April and is a pretty obvious cut candidate for the team. Cutting Morse saves the Bills $8.5 million in 2024. It's not that Morse is declining or anything; he still excels at what he doe, but sometimes the math does not work.
The free agent center market is also rather deep, so Buffalo could likely find a competent replacement for less than half the cost, and perhaps could also add a young center in the 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Nyheim Hines, RB
An offseason accident ended Nyheim Hines' season before it began, and the Bills are surely looking at Hines as a cut candidate in 2024. He's got no more guaranteed money left on his deal and the Bills could save $4.6 million on their 2024 cap number by cutting Hines. With only $500k in dead money from this move, it's as obvious as it can be to get rid of Hines.
He didn't play a snap for Buffalo this year, but would have been extremely helpful for the team in 2023. The running back position is especially vulnerable in the NFL, as teams are constantly finding RB production for an extremely low cost.