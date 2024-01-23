5 Buffalo Bills players who definitely won't be back in 2024
4. Leonard Floyd, EDGE
Leonard Floyd tied his career-high with 10.5 sacks in 2023 for the Buffalo Bills. However, Floyd is a free agent in 2024 and is set to enter his age-32 season in 2024. With the strong performance from Floyd this year, he's surely hoping to cash in one last time before he gets further into his 30s. I don't think the Bills are going to entertain paying Floyd.
One of their best players, Greg Rousseau, is eligible for an extension this offseason, so I think the Buffalo Bills turn their attention to keeping him. As I mentioned before, the Bills are $43 million over the cap this year, so they aren't going to be able to bring the whole gang back. They are going to embrace a bit of a youth movement I bet, and Floyd just does not fit in their future plans.
5. Gabe Davis, WR
Gabe Davis is the most interesting player in the NFL. He's a free agent in 2024 and has had a solid career thus far. Over his four-year career with the Bills, he has caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 16.7 yards per catch.
However, his catch percentage of 54.5% is extremely low. The issue with Davis is that he's just not consistent, even though he's put up respectable numbers. In 2023, there were five separate games where he caught zero passes.
He also had three games in which he had at least 100 receiving yards, and never caught more than nine passes in a game. I think Gabe Davis is going to command a contract north of $10 million per season, and the Buffalo Bills have no reason to give him that. He's not a consistent player and almost feels like a deep-threat player only.
His low catch rate has been low over his entire career, and being that Buffalo has dealt with it for four seasons now, I think they are going to let another team gamble on Gabe Davis.