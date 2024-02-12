5 Chiefs players who won't be back in 2024
Which Chiefs players won't be back after Super Bowl LVIII?
2. Donovan Smith, LT
The longtime starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the Chiefs this past offseason and got the opportunity to block for the blind side of Patrick Mahomes for a year. And it sounds like that's all she wrote.
Smith has made very public comments about wanting to play elsewhere in 2024, specifically with the New York Jets. And I don't think the Chiefs are going to mind letting him leave, either.
Smith, who has been frequently penalized in his NFL career, was called for nine more infractions in the 2023 season. This year's NFL Draft class is loaded on the offensive line, so even late in the first round, the Chiefs should be able to find a day one starter.
3. Clyde Edwards-Heilaire, RB
Speaking of late first-round picks, the Chiefs' selection of Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one that hasn't exactly worked out. It hasn't hurt the team at all, but Edwards-Helaire has not developed into the type of every-down back the team hoped he would coming off of an outstanding 2019 season at LSU.
Edwards-Helaire had the third-most touches on the Chiefs this past season (87) but only 411 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns. He's going to likely have to take a committee role elsewhere in 2024.