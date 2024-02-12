5 Chiefs players who won't be back in 2024
4. Mecole Hardman, WR
The Chiefs let Mecole Hardman walk in 2023 NFL free agency, and that decision didn't appear to be a bad one at all. Hardman ended up signing with the New York Jets last offseason and he did absolutely nothing for them.
When the Chiefs realized their need for help at receiver, Hardman was brought back via trade, but he's been nothing but a liability for them. He's had three fumbles, three dropped passes, and Patrick Mahomes has thrown two interceptions when trying to throw the ball Hardman's way.
I think the Chiefs will be done done with Hardman after Super Bowl LVIII.
5. Mike Danna, EDGE
The former 5th-round pick out of Central Michigan has been a pretty nice find for the Kansas City Chiefs off the edge.
He's got 33 QB hits over the last three seasons, including a career-best 13 QB hits in 2023 with 6.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss. He's also added three batted passes and 21 total pressures, playing 74 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps.
I wouldn't be surprised to see KC try and prioritize bringing Danna back into the fold, especially if they end up losing Chris Jones to free agency, but Danna could get offers elsewhere that pull him out of Kansas City this offseason.