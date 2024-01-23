5 Cowboys players who definitely won't be back next season
Which Cowboys players definitely WON'T be back with the team in 2024?
4. Tyron Smith, LT
Another player who may want to ring chase is their long-time left tackle, Tyron Smith. Smith is 33 years old and is likely entering the final stages of his Hall of Fame career. In 2023, Smith started in 13 games, earning a second-team All-Pro award. He played in 847 snaps on offense and was called for just three penalties this year, according to Pro Football Reference.
Tyron Smith has been a brick wall for the Dallas Cowboys, but injuries have limited him in recent seasons. Smith is going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, but one thing he does not have is a Super Bowl ring. He's a free agent in 2024 and does not owe the Cowboys anything, so I think he'll look in a different direction.
5. Michael Gallup, WR
The Dallas Cowboys are not going to have Michael Gallup on the roster in 2024, mark my words. Gallup's cap hit in 2024 is nearly $14 million, and this is someone who has caught just 73 passes for 842 yards and six touchdowns over the last two seasons. He broke out in 2019 with 1,107 yards and eight touchdowns, but has not been able to replicate that production, or even come close, since then.
Dallas can save $9.5 million on their 2024 cap number by cutting Gallup, and I don't think they hesitate to do so when the new league year begins. The Cowboys also do need to get a bit more consistent at wide receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb, so I think the Cowboys will try to add to this unit in the 2024 NFL Draft and perhaps make some low-cost free agent additions with this group as well.