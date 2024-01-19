5 former Patriots that could follow Bill Belichick in 2024
Which former Patriots could follow Bill Belichick in 2024?
4. Mike Onwenu, OL
It's hard to envision a scenario in which the New England Patriots just let Mike Onwenu out of the building, but if they do, there's no question that Belichick is going to have his agent on speed dial.
Onwenu has been a stellar pickup for the Patriots as a relatively unheralded draft pick out of Michigan, and he's done a great job not only at the guard position, but this past year at tackle as well. He might have played his way to the franchise tag. But even that might not stop Belichick from pursuing him at his next stop.
5. Josh Uche, EDGE
In the NFL today, you've got to be able to bring waves of pass rush, and Bill Belichick has built his teams accordingly through the years in New England. I think in Atlanta or otherwise, we would see a huge emphasis and investment on the defensive front, and a player like Josh Uche could undoubtedly be at the top of Belichick's wish list of players to follow him from New England to another team.
Uche had a bit of a down year statistically in 2023, but he showed in 2022 what kind of player he's capable of being with 11.5 sacks, 25 pressures, and 14 QB hits. He's got some serious chops off the edge and could be an impact player for Belichick at his next stop.