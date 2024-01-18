5 Kansas City Chiefs likely playing their final games with the team in the playoffs
Could this be the end of the road for these Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs won their first playoff game but their second game is going to be more difficult as it's against a tougher opponent and on the road. If this ends up being the final game for the Chiefs in the 2023 season, whose time with the team will come to an end along with the season?
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, they needed to bring in receivers to help out Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs fans knew that there weren't many players capable of replacing Hill and when Marquez Valdes-Scantling was signed, fans figured he wasn't going to be a superstar.
That being said, Valdes-Scantling had six touchdowns in 2020 when he was catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay so the hope of him being a red zone threat was certainly there. That didn't last long for Chiefs fans, as Valdes-Scantling has struggle with drops during his time in Kansas City and has underwhelmed mightily.
It hasn't all been bad for MVS, as he did have that incredible touchdown grab against the Bengals in last year's AFC title game. That's one of the few highlights that fans can point to, however. The fact of the matter is that the Chiefs can save $12 million in cap space by cutting Valdes-Scantling so there's no point in keeping him. He's as good as gone this offseason.