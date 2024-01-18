5 Kansas City Chiefs likely playing their final games with the team in the playoffs
Could this be the end of the road for these Chiefs?
Willie Gay
The Chiefs struggled to find great linebackers for quite a while after Derrick Johnson but they're in their linebacker era right now. Willie Gay has been a big part of that when it comes to locking down the run.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they have some questions to answer when it comes to their linebacker corps, as Gay and Drue Tranquill are both free agents and Nick Bolton is eligible for an extension this spring. With Tranquill being the more versatile linebacker out of the two pending free agents, he feels like a more likely target to re-sign.
Gay assumes his time as a Chief is coming to an end, tweeting after the Wild Card game that he likely just played in his final game at Arrowhead as a member of the Chiefs.
Justin Reid
Justin Reid signed with the Chiefs in 2022 after Tyrann Mathieu wasn't retained. He's been a solid player for the team and still has a year left on his contract so why is he making an appearance on this list?
Well, while Reid isn't hitting free agency, he makes this list because the Chiefs would save over $10 million by releasing him. If he's on the team in 2024, he's roughly a $14 million cap hit and he simply might not be worth that big of a cap hit.
With Kansas City needing some extra spending money to extend key players and also try to add some big names in free agency, Reid could be looked at as expendable.