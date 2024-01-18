5 most disappointing NFL teams in the 2023 season
These NFL teams let us down in 2023
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Who could have known just how critical the Philadelphia Eagles' losses in the 2023 offseason would be?
Beyond just players the Eagles lost, I think we can point to two obvious losses on the coaching side that ultimately played the biggest role in the Eagles' demise in 2023:
Shane Steichen on offense and Jonathan Gannon on defense.
The Eagles' offensive and defensive coordinators from a season ago were obviously much bigger factors in the team's overall success than anyone was led to believe. But I guess we should have probably suspected something when two NFL franchises made these guys offers to be their head coach. Teams don't poach just to poach.
Steichen and Gannon both did a tremendous job with their respective teams in 2023 while the Eagles suffered. The offense (and Jalen Hurts) regressed considerably. The defense in Philadelphia was unrecognizable. This team limped to a 10-1 record to start the season, and it ended up being fool's gold.
The Eagles ended the season with a 1-6 record in their final seven games, including an ugly loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason. The failure of the Eagles to come close to matching the level of play we saw last year is why this team is one of the biggest disappointments of 2023.