5 NFL franchises investing in a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
Finding a youthful quarterback capable of creating a dynasty is a rarity in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are the most recent players to become a part of the elite. The NFL Draft is the birthplace for gunslingers yearning to become the face of a franchise. There are prospects worthy of becoming NFL starters, but which franchises are willing to invest in raw talent?
Here are a few teams that must consider drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL Franchise #5: Minnesota Vikings
Current Quarterback: Kirk Cousins
Draft Pick: No.11
An unsuccessful campaign in 2023 has haunted members of the Minnesota Vikings front office for months. They faced a fair share of obstacles and were almost two games shy of clinching a playoff berth. Injuries to vial players hindered Kevin O’Connell’s group significantly. Justin Jefferson missed seven games but still managed to accumulate 1,000 yards receiving. Kirk Cousin’s absence was more detrimental. The veteran quarterback missed eight games - leaving the Vikings to consider using their draft capital on an incoming quarterback. The upcoming franchise tag deadline will determine if Minnesota seeks a younger leader under center. There are quarterbacks available if the franchise chooses to trade up.