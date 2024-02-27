5 NFL franchises investing in a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
NFL Franchise #4: New York Giants
Current Quarterback: Daniel Jones
Draft Pick: No.6
Change for the New York Giants is becoming inevitable. Consecutive years of unsuccessful seasons are tarnishing Brian Daboll’s reputation. News of Sequin Barkley’s goodbye further leads to a new regime in the Big Apple. Drafting a new quarterback is the first step in rebuilding franchises. The Giants have the sixth pick in the upcoming drafts. They also have issues under the center. In 2019, New York exchanged their first-round pick (6) for Daniel Jones. He began his career as an electric star. Jones threw 24 passes as a rookie but completed two last season. The NFC East is a competitive division, so the Giants must keep up. Selecting a quarterback is a reasonable option for a desperate franchise.
NFL Franchise #3: Atlanta Falcons
Current Quarterback: Desmond Ridder
Draft Pick: No.8
Raheem Morris and his coaching staff are devising new ways to win more games in the new year. Zac Robinson has high expectations for his new offense, and it begins with a quarterback. Atlanta’s coaches have discussed their desire to encounter a quarterback that will change the culture. They desire a moldable, quick-adapting, and talented leader. Those players are in this draft class. If the Falcons decide to pass up on a quarterback, Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder will hold the keys to the future.