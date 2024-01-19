5 NFL head coaching candidates connected to the vacant jobs
Washington Commanders: Raheem Morris
Raheem Morris to the Commanders? Maybe. After waving goodbye to Ron Rivera, the Commanders are in the hunt for a new head honcho, and Morris is stepping up to the plate. This ain't just about finding a new coach; it's about breathing life into a team that's been kinda lost in the sauce.
Morris, the defensive mastermind behind the Rams, is no newbie to the coaching rodeo. He's been weaving his magic in the NFL since '02 and even had a stint as the head honcho at Tampa Bay. Plus, he's no stranger to the Commanders, having done a solid job coaching their defensive backs a while back.
Honestly, Washington's been pretty meh lately, only hitting the playoff jackpot twice in a decade. They need a coach who can turn things around. Enter Morris, a guy who has two Super Bowl rings to his name.
The cherry on top? The Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, which means Morris could snag a fresh QB to mold into a gridiron legend. Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye will be there for the taking. The offense has some offensive spark, led by Terry McJahan with veteran Curtis Samuel, and rookie Jahan Dotson. Not to mention the backfield led by Brian Robinson Jr.
Morris could be the guy to light the fire in Chocolate City. All he needs to do is rustle up a killer crew of coaches, and bam, we might just see the Commanders rise from the ashes. So, fingers crossed, Commanders fans, 'cause Raheem Morris might just be your ticket to glory days revisited.