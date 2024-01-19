5 NFL head coaching candidates connected to the vacant jobs
Seattle Seahawks: Mike Vrabel
It was an absolute shocker to see the Seahawks fire Pete Carroll just a year after he helped rejuvenate Geno Smith and led the team to the Wild Card. Unfortunately, another 9-8 season had them missing the playoffs, and the Seahawks decided it was time to part ways. One of the names linked to the job is Mike Vrabel, who has a 54-45 record as the Titans' head coach.
Over the last few seasons, Mike Vrabel has done a fantastic job coaching the Titans into the playoffs. Despite missing the postseason in 2023, Vrabel, by all accounts, did a good job. His fiery attitude and gritty approach showed in the way his team performed. He's the ideal replacement for Carroll as the younger version of the former Super Bowl-winning head coach.
Long gone are the Legion of Boom days, but Vrabel will get the defense together in a season or two. Meanwhile, the offensive side of the ball has the talent that could help him compete for a division title, starting with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant as the top pass catchers. In the backfield, they have Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, who can carry the team as they navigate their quarterback situation should the new head coach decide to move on from Geno Smith. Though, they are likely to take a pass rusher early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, is one of the candidates for the Seahawks job as well. Quite frankly, he did such a fantastic job with the Rams' defense, his experience on both sides of the ball, and his leadership ability make him an ideal head coach. And there is the Dan Quinn connection. Things are interesting in Seattle to say the