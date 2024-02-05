5 NFL players already under immense pressure for 2024 season
The 2023 NFL Season isn't even over yet, but it's clear that handful of players are already under pressure for next year.
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens seemed to have a very good shot at making the Super Bowl this year. In fact, people even went as far as to say that this was the year for the Ravens. A poor offensive gameplan in the AFC Championship Game and a shaky performance from Jackson ended their season, one that they won 13 games in.
Lamar Jackson has won 58 of his 77 starts, which is just bonkers. He's won an NFL MVP award in 2019 and is likely to win another here in 2023. He's already the best running QB in the history of the NFL and is the most explosive player in the NFL. But again, much like Prescott and Tagovailoa, Jackson does not seem to show up in the postseason.
The Ravens possess a 2-4 playoff record in the Lamar Jackson era, and Jackson has thrown six touchdowns against six interceptions in those starts. Not great. At some point, don't we have to have a tough conversation about Jackson? Him being an all-time type of QB doesn't mean he is perfect.
The Ravens certainly aren't moving on from their QB anytime soon; they'd move on from other players and coaches before that, but what exactly has Lamar Jackson done beyond the regular season? Can we truly call him an elite QB?