5 NFL players already under immense pressure for 2024 season
The 2023 NFL Season isn't even over yet, but it's clear that handful of players are already under pressure for next year.
5. The Philadelphia Eagles secondary
The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles may have been one of the most poorly-coached teams the NFL has seen in a while. Their personnel was also weak in one spot in particular, and that was in the secondary. The Eagles parted ways with their 2023 defensive coordinator, Sean Desai, and made a huge move to bring in respected DC, Vic Fangio.
Fangio has success on defense wherever he goes, and I don't think he expects that to change in Philly. The Eagles do have incredibly talented players on defense, especially along the defensive line, but that unit as a whole underperformed in 2023. This was a Super Bowl-caliber roster that severely fell short.
Fangio does typically value cornerbacks who can be put on an island in man coverage, and that isn't going to change in 2024 with the Eagles. Frankly, the entire secondary needs to be better in 2024. I do think that unit, if they don't play well, can bring down the entire team. The Eagles also replaced Brian Johnson at offensive coordinator with Kellen Moore, who is a very good OC.
I think it's a safe bet that the offense will be an efficient unit in 2024, but the defense is certainly an unknown, especially with their secondary. Can the Eagles get back to their dominant ways in 2024?