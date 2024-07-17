5 NFL teams poised to seriously disappoint fans in 2024 season
2. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rosters in the NFL and one of the top defenses in the league. There is a reason why the organization extended the contracts of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Those guys have done a really good job, especially last season with the team winning 11 games despite going through about 19 different starting QBs.
But are we really that convinced that even a fully-healthy Deshaun Watson can take this Browns team to another 11 wins this season or better? I don't think so. Watson hasn't played at a high level since 2020. He missed the 2021 season for obvious and horrible reasons, then was suspended for all but six games in 2022. He appeared in six games last season for the Browns, bringing us to a whopping total of 11 games and change played since 2020.
And Watson is supposed to lead this team in one of the toughest divisions in football? I'll believe it when I see it. Unfortunately, the Factory of Sadness may be in for yet another letdown.
3. Dallas Cowboys
Are Dallas Cowboys fans ever not disappointed with their team?
The Chicago Bulls of the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys haven't been good since the 1990s. Well, to clarify, they have been good, but the present-day version of the franchise is haunted by the banners hanging in the rafters and the trophies in the cases collecting dust. The Cowboys are expected to be Super Bowl contenders every year by the fan base because of what they used to accomplish, but this team just missed a clear championship window.
The disappointment of the last three seasons where the Cowboys were so good in the regular season, only to be dismissed from the playoffs prematurely, is only going to compound in 2024.