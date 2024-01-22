5 NFL teams that exceeded expectations in 2023
Which NFL teams exceeded the most expectations in the 2023 season?
By Amir Farrell
5. Green Bay Packers: 9-8
Probably the most impressive of this list is the Green Bay Packers. Moving on from four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, many expected that Green Bay would struggle to replicate half of the production from the quarterback position however, fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love put together probably the most impressive season by any quarterback in the NFL. Love threw over 4,100 yards, 32 touchdowns, on 64.2% completion in 2023 and cemented himself in the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks.
Green Bay overcame a 2-5 start to the season to win seven of their last 10 games and shockingly defeat the Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard round. Not to mention, the Packers were just one drive away from defeating the Super Bowl-favorite San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round. With the youngest roster in the NFL, I would consider the Green Bay Packers a massive success in 2023. As the team continues to learn from experience, especially in the postseason, they are only going to become bigger threats to other NFC opponents in the foreseeable future.