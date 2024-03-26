5 NFL teams that will throw the bag at Dak Prescott in 2025
If Dak Prescott hits free agency, a number of teams are positioned to offer him the bag
The Dallas Cowboys seem to be preparing for a world without Dak Prescott as early as 2025. Prescott and the Cowboys are reportedly in a mutual agreement about his current contract, which expires after the 2024 season. Prescott counts nearly $56 million against the Cowboys' salary cap this year, but his future with the organization has frankly been in question for quite some time now.
As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network spells out for everyone, the latest development with Dallas and its franchise QB seems to signal he will be able to hit free agency in 2025. "The path is cleared," as it were.
So what might the future hold for Prescott? Him hitting NFL free agency in 2025 would be the premier storyline of the offseason, and many teams would be interested. But Dak would almost certainly have his list narrowed down to teams with the best foundation already laid, the best coaching, and the best offer financially.
Depending on how this coming season goes, Prescott could set an NFL record with his next contract, a deal north of $55 million per season. Who would be willing to pay that? Let's look at a handful of teams in position to afford it.
1. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are in a unique situation with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Do they stay put and take the best quarterback on their board, or do they start loading up future assets and preparing themselves to make a pitch to Dak Prescott in 2025?
As things currently stand, no NFL team has more projected 2025 salary cap space than the Patriots with nearly $160 million in total cap space. There's no doubt that this franchise will be motivated to find the long-term answer as they've been drifting in purgatory at the QB position since Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With more cap space than any other team, and the potential that they might not take a QB with that third overall pick (instead trading it to the highest bidder), maybe the Patriots would be the most motivated to make a deal with Prescott next offseason.