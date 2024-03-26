5 NFL teams that will throw the bag at Dak Prescott in 2025
If Dak Prescott hits free agency, a number of teams are positioned to offer him the bag
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a really good football team these last few years despite the fact that their offense has been a problem. And to say the offense in Pittsburgh has been a problem would be putting it kindly.
In all honesty, Kenny Pickett was a horrible first round experiment. The Steelers took a swing and missed badly on Mitchell Trubisky. This is a team that wasted two years of a championship-caliber defense on those quarterbacks. This year, they are taking a shot on either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Maybe we'll see both.
Either way, there's not a guarantee that any of those guys will become a long-term solution. The Steelers are equipped with $102.2 million in projected 2025 salary cap space.
3. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem poised to trade multiple draft picks to move up in 2024 to get the guy they want, but who knows if that's ultimately going to happen?
With Kirk Cousins leaving Minnesota for Atlanta this offseason, there's no doubt that the Vikings -- who have been aggressive under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at GM -- should be considered one of the biggest threats to make a move like this.
Plus, having a weapon like Justin Jefferson could give them a massive recruiting edge. Even with Jefferson's future extension in mind, the Vikings have over $102 million in projected 2025 cap space.