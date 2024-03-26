5 NFL teams that will throw the bag at Dak Prescott in 2025
If Dak Prescott hits free agency, a number of teams are positioned to offer him the bag
4. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have the least 2025 cap space of any team on this list, but they are still projected to have over $54 million in available space to work with. That's plenty to work with and plenty to comfortably go after a player of Dak Prescott's caliber.
The Raiders have one other big advantage over every other team on this list: Prescott wouldn't have to pay any income tax in the state of Nevada.
They could offer him a record-setting contract and get that elusive franchise QB as they look to compete in the AFC West with Justin Herbert and MVP Patrick Mahomes.
5. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have over $90 million in projected cap space for the 2025 offseason, and they're looking to get the bitter taste of the Russell Wilson deal out of their mouths as quickly as possible. Sean Payton would be a fantastic fit for Dak Prescott and the Broncos would have the assets to be able to properly surround Dak with talent.
Denver has assembled a strong offensive line and they are poised to further strengthen their roster by finally getting back into the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if the Broncos go after a QB with that first-round selection, it wouldn't be shocking in the slightest to see them go all in on a player like Prescott next year.