5 NFL teams who are poised to return to the postseason in 2024
Which NFL teams will return to the playoffs in 2024?
There are 18 teams in the NFL who did not make it to the postseason this year, but at least five of them are poised to return to the playoffs next year. It seems that ever year, a team that did not make the playoffs in the previous year made in the following year. That trend continued this year and will surely continue as we slowly progress into the 2024 NFL Season.
Of the 18 teams that did not make it to the postseason this year, I think that at least five of them are solid bets to make it to the playoffs in the coming year. Which five teams would those be?
5. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos were 7-6 at one point and looked like they could have squeaked their way into the postseason. However, a 1-3 finish really threw a wet towel other the team's mid-season turnaround. The marriage of Russell Wilson and Sean Payton did not seem to work. What Wilson does well as a QB is not necessarily what Sean Payton likes in his QBs. Wilson was benched a few weeks ago.
And you have to think that the Broncos could make a leap in year two with Sean Payton. Between the offense being in the second year in Payton's system and likely changes coming to the defense, Denver might find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. You'd also have to assume that Sean Payton plans on adding someone different to the QB room in 2024 as well.